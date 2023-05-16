There is that moment in the race, when the pain is at its peak, that Carly Cook is at her best.
“That last 100, your legs are cramping, the crowd is cheering, going crazy, you give it that last little push,” she said.
Cook paused and smiled.
“I love it.”
The Laurel High School senior is a hunter. Mountain lions, bears and people are her preferred prey.
She chases down the latter on the track.
On the final weekend in May, fittingly on her home turf, Cook will close out one of the most stellar careers in the history of the Locomotive girls track and field program.
The likable Cook, who puts the student in student-athlete, will be pursuing her third consecutive Class A state title in the 800 meets when the Class A-C State Track and Field Championships are held May 26-27 at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Laurel is one of the contenders to bring home a team trophy.
“Coming full circle,” she said of her career. Cook won her first 800 title on the same track in 2021. The Locomotives also won the team title. “There is a lot of pressure to do well. It motivates me. I like it.”
Cook will enter the state meet with the fastest time among Class A competitors this spring with a time of 2:18.46 prior to the Eastern A Divisional meet in Sidney.
Cook, who signed with NCAA Division I Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) in February, will also be a factor in the 400 and 1,600 and runs on Laurel’s 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams. The 1,600 relay, where Cook runs the anchor leg, has the fastest time among Class A teams. The 1,600 relay is going for its second title in three years.
A year ago, Cook won the 800 in 2:17.89, was second in the 1,600, fourth in the 400 and the 1,600 relay finished fifth despite the Locomotives having the baton knocked from their hands.
As a sophomore, Cook won the 800, was third in the 400, fifth in the 1,600 and helped the 1,600 relay win the state championship.
The COVID pandemic in 2020, which cancelled the track season her freshman year, prevented her from chasing a four-peat.
“That makes me mad. My best cross country season was freshman year. I was looking forward to track,” Cook said.
Cook has been running since grade school. She and her family moved to Laurel when she was in middle school.
Cook has a 3.9 grade point average and is carrying a full load of AP classes this spring. Piqued by the sports medicine classes she took in high school, Cook is considering nursing in her future.
“I want to work in the ER as a nurse. It’s got more adrenaline,” she said. Cook is a member of the National Honor Society, two choir groups, has participated in the Science Bowl and is part of the Link Crew that helps underclassmen with the transition to high school.
During the summers, she works as a painter with her grandfather in Washington state. “I do the grunt work,” said Cook. “I like running hills out there. I like getting that burning feeling in your legs.”
The 800 is considered the most difficult of the track events. Is it a long sprint or a short distance event?
“It’s both,” Cook replied. “You run fast the first lap and sprint the second. Then you hope to have a tiny bit in the tank and hope you make it through.
“It’s hard. I like the pain … I like the nasty.”
Cook prefers to hunt rather than be the hunted. Her father John is a hunting guide and she bagged her first mountain lion at 14.
She is known for her devastating kick the last 200 meters of the race to chase down opponents.
“That’s my favorite part, chasing people down. Hunt ’em down,” she said with another big smile. But Cook has been a front-runner in most races this spring.
“This year, I had to change my mindset.”
And she has one more target in her sights.
“I would like to get 2:15 before I graduate,” said Cook. “To get the school record so low nobody can touch it.”