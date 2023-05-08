Cameron McAllister and Tanner Schwend take moment to pose during the Top 10 meet last week. McAllister took first place in two running events, and he and Schwend help their 4X100 relay team finish in fifth place.
Photo by Kathleen Linger
Daeja Fike placed fifth in javelin at the Top 10 meet last week.
Photo by Kathleen Linger
Wesley Tschacher competes in hurdles at the Top 10 meet last week.
Laurel’s Cameron McAllister had a big day last week on his home track, winning the Boys 100-meter with a time of 10.77, then going on to win the 200-meter with a time of 22.26.2.
Several other athletes also placed in the top 5 in the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet held last week in Laurel.
In the Triple jump, Laurel’s Dayrion Beard placed second with a jump of 42.03, and Bridger Burrows placed third with a jump of 42.01. Hunter Kays threw the discus for 138.03 for a fourth place finish. The Boys 4X100 Relay Team came in fifth with a time of 44.6. The team includes Tanner Schwend, Isaiah, Tyler King and Cameron McAllister.
On the girls side, Carly Cook placed third in the 400-meter with a time of 59.62, Kaiya Graves threw the discus for 108.10 to win a fourth place finish, and Daeja Fike threw the javelin for 125.05 for a fifth place finish.