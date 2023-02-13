BILLILNGS – When Camden Johnson stepped on the mat, he was wrestling for more than an individual state title.
Laurel’s trophy hopes rested on the senior’s strong shoulders.
“I didn’t want to tell him,” said Ted Hill, the Locomotives head coach.
Johnson did his part, defeating familiar foe Wyatt Elam of Lewistown 3-2 for the 170-pound championship and giving Laurel enough points to slip past Sidney for the third-place trophy.
“I’m 100 percent satisfied. I put it all out there,” said Johnson who finished 42-7. “I’m the happiest guy in the world.”
Johnson’s victory capped off a successful two days of wrestling for the Locomotives at the All-Class Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Columbia Falls ended Sidney’s and Havre’s domination, earning its first team state championship since 1990. The Eagles (201-22) and the Blue Ponies (2013-2017) had combined to win the previous 10.
Miles City was second while Laurel finished 1.5 points ahead of Sidney for fourth.
“Pretty gritty performance,” Hill said of his team’s weekend.
The Locomotives sent 13 wrestlers to the state tournament, with nine finishing among the top six.
Johnson won by pin in 1:13, a technical fall (21-4) and another pin in 5:29 for another match against Elam. Johnson beat Elam the previous week for the Eastern A Divisional crown.
“I don’t care who it is,” he said of his opponent. “I thought it was a great performance (for the weekend).”
Johnson was 4-0 against Elam this season.
Elijah Nose was fourth at 113, while Michael Moorman (120), Kade Wersland (152), Owen Younger (160) and Aden Winder all placed fifth.
Holden Hoiness (126), Konner Heath (113) and Beau Mares were sixth.
Nose and Heath squared off against one another in the second round with Nose earning a pin at 3:54. Younger pinned Mares in 1:44 in the fifth-place match.
Others earning crucial points were Eli Hill (132), Luke Knaub (138), Nathaniel Hill (145) and Tye Brown (285).
Johnson and Winder are the only seniors.
Nose, the state champion at 103 last year, suffered a broken right finger at the first tournament of the season in Sidney. The injury required surgery and the sophomore missed the bulk of the season. He returned at the Eastern A Divisional but was limited in his ability to grip.
“Elijah was still on the bike every day,” Hill said. “He was there every day to get to this point. It’s not what he wanted but still an achievement.
Hill said Laurel’s pivotal push in the team standings came in Saturday’s consolation matches, known as the “Blood round.”
“The blood round was huge for us,” said Hill. “We won eight of 10 matches. Somebody would get a pin and somebody would follow. They fed each other and got that train rolling."
All 13 Locomotives contributed important points.
"An all-out team effort," Hill said. "This is everybody's trophy."