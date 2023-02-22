Tatumn Sholley is a self-admitted history nerd.
“I think I’ve taken every history class offered at Laurel,” said Sholley with a laugh. “I like learning.”
Her appreciation of the past is apropos as the Locomotive senior was part of history this past fall.
Sholley was an integral player for a Laurel volleyball team that finished fourth at the Class A State Tournament last November. It was the Locomotives first appearance at the tourney in a decade.
“We finally pushed that curse out the door,” said Sholley. “It was really special. I like to think we accomplished something.”
She would like to share her love of history with others someday along with her passion for volleyball.
Sholley will get the opportunity to pursue both, signing to play for Dickinson State University. She signed her letter of intent last Friday.
Dickinson State is an NAIA program located in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Sholley plans to major in secondary education.
“That’s the plan,” she said of teaching history and coaching in her future.
Sholley visited the DSU campus in early December following the state tournament.
“I just liked the environment,” she said. “I got to visit with all the girls and the coaches and everybody cared.”
Sholley also had visits with Montana Western and Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.
The 5-11 senior played both outside and right side hitter for Laurel, finishing with 191 kills and 69 blocks for a team that finished third at the rugged Eastern A Divisional.
“At first, I was reluctant to play right side,” she admitted.
Teams from the Eastern A — Billings Central, Havre, Hardin and the Locomotives — swept the top four spots at the state tournament. The Locomotives had wins over Polson and Stevensville, the top two seeds out of the Western A, during the weekend.
She joins a Blue Hawk program that finished 4-23 overall and 2-12 in the North Star Athletic Association under first-year head coach Sheri Hewson.
DSU had seven players from Montana on the roster. Blue Hawk athletics is known for recruiting Montana student-athletes. There are a handful of Laurel graduates on DSU rosters.
“It will be nice to play with some friends,” said Sholley.
Sholley, who began playing volleyball in sixth grade, was a two-year varsity player for the Locomotives. She has also played in the Laurel and Billings Avalanche club programs and is currently a coach for one of the Avalanche U16 teams.
“I thought it would be cool, to get a view from the other side,” Sholley said. “And maybe I can get a couple of girls to like the right side.”