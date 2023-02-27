Laurel takes home the trophy 75 years ago in class B basketball

25 years ago
February 25, 1998
Army National Guard Lt. Col. Robert Van Meter arrived at the Laurel Airport last Wednesday in a H-60 Blackhawk. He was in town to check out facilities for landing helicopters at the airport and the football field near the high school for the Laurel Aviation and Technology Week activities set for May 11-15. Over 75 exhibitors are expected to display items, and an estimated 8,000 area school students are expected to attend this year’s event.
Three Laurel singers have been selected as members of the Children’s Honor Choir. They will sing at the Northwest Division American Choral Directors’ Association convention in Portland, OR, March 4-7. Raven Lopez, 11, Ginny Farnham, 12, and Mary Postema, 11, will join the elite group of 130 singers next week.
The First Congregational Church will celebrate 90 years of God’s blessing at a reception after the worship service Sunday, March 1.
Allie Yeager won the Graff School spelling bee and earned the chance to participate in the Yellowstone County spelling Bee Saturday, March 7. Kathryn Roberts is runner up and an alternate. Other fifth-grade contestants were Barb Britton, Bryan Cantwell, Jessica Caeser, Bryan Englehardt, Carrie Mountsier, Jaymi Pederson, Vanessa Peers and Vanessa Petrik.
The Laurel Middle School spelling bee winner was Ashley Dunklee, eighth grade; second place winner James Bowen, seventh grade; third place winner Angela Reiter, seventh grade; Kelly Strauch, sixth grade winner, and Kailee Hanson, sixth grade alternate.
The J-Hawks didn’t win, but high school basketball fans in Joliet were treated to a pair of high-scoring affairs last week. It started when the J-Hawks entertained Northern Cheyenne (Busby). The Eagles’ offense went wild, as Busby beat Joliet 93-76. Then Saturday, both Plenty Coups (Pryor) and Joliet took a big step up, outscoring every National Basketball Association game played the same day in a 115-101 offensive battle.
50 years ago
February 28, 1973
The Yellowstone Bank presented the work of Bill Butler in a special showing in the Bank lobby Wednesday, February 28th through Friday, March 2nd. A native of the Silesia-Rockvale area, Mr. Butler specializes in bronze and acrylic clays, which reflect Montana past and present – cowboys, wildlife, Indians, even Hipshot Percussion.
Edson Hedges, Park City postmaster announces due to an administrative order to reduce clerk hiring, he will be unable to open the Post Office on Sundays. There will be no mail cased or dispatched on Sundays after Feb. 25, 1973.
The Glendive Red Devils edged the Laurel team out of the first place finish in the Eastern Class A Divisional Tourney with a 54-50 win Saturday night in Glendive. This loss for Laurel marks the first one in four years of Divisional Championship games. The Locomotives advance to the State A finals in Billings starting March 8.
The 1973 Girl Scout Cookie Sale will get underway in Laurel March 2 when orders for the cookies will be taken by members of Laurel’s eleven troops. Mrs. Patrick Mullaney neighborhood cookie chairman, entertained Thursday morning a coffee hour for troop cookie chairmen explaining their particular duties in connection with the upcoming cookie sale.
75 years ago
February 25, 1948
Here they are, the members of Laurel high school’s basketball team – known as the Locomotives – who took the school to victory for the second consecutive year by winning the title in class B of the sixth district. The decision was rendered via tournament play, with the Locomotives winning over their contenders from Carbon county high school, Red Lodge, Saturday night. Both Laurel and Red Lodge as first and second in the district will attend the divisional tournament next week in Hardin. Members of the team are Paul Wold, Bill Sorg, Wayne Hageman, Leo Yeager, John Smith, Bob Tinnes, Eugene Bice, Jerry Early, Norman Lais, Harvey Bishop, Jim Phillips and Jim Kiedrowski.
Played before a capacity house with the Laurel baseball field getting the profits, the all-tournament game Tuesday evening this week proved to be a fine success. With 20 players divided into two teams, the Whites lead by Laurel’s Bill Sorg, forged ahead in the third period to down the Purples 48 to 57. Christiansen from Red Lodge led the Purple’s attack with 21 points. All players saw action, with Miller from Columbus and Jurkovich of Red Lodge combining with Sorg to stand out for the White team. Wold of Laurel, Reiman of Columbus with Christiansen of Red Lodge lived up to their notices of outstanding players. There has been no official report on cash receipts from ticket sales at the gate and in advance, but spectators estimated the total would be in the vicinity of $1,000.
A Girl Scout “hostess” party was given last Tuesday evening by Jeanie Behm and Bonnie Boylan at Jeanie’s home. Bingo was played and a lunch was served. Attending were Girl Scouts of troop 9, Dorothy Gabel, Shirley Gremmer, Amy Allwin, Gay Rolison, Midred Erlich, Georgia Ann Ostwald and the hostesses. Also present were Mrs. Philip Behm and the troop leaders, Mrs. George Ostwald and Mrs. George Feuerbacher.
100 years ago
February 28, 1923
A dance attended by a crowd estimated variously at from 200 to 300 people was given Saturday night by the local Associated Shop crafts of the Northern Pacific in a pavilion located between the roundhouse and car shops. Shop employees, their ladies, friends and several business people constituted the attendance at the dance, which lasted well into the morning.
Park City is rejoicing over the honors won by its team in the basketball tournament, held in Billings last week. This team has made a splendid record during the season, having defeated practically every tem in the district, except Billings, and it has been evident for some time they were entitled to at least second place in the district.
A very enthusiastic “pep rally” was held in Stoltz hall, Wednesday evening prior to the departure of the Park City ball team to the tournament. A large crowd attended and was very ready to respond to yells, proposed by the leader, Henry Lay, who was dressed in a costume of maroon and gold, the high school colors. An impromptu program was given, consisting of orchestra music, “pep” songs and yells, and short talks by the following: Clyde McCafferty, L.J. Wallace, Arthur E. Burley, G.W. Ruffcorn, Captain Leslie Stoltz, and Miss Ivah Kinney, who represented the high school in the extemporaneous contest.