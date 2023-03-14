Laurel native Ella Crookston throws no-hitter Mar 14, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Ella Crookston threw a five-inning no-hitter in Salt Lake Community College’s 27-0 win over Colorado Northwestern on Monday at Norma Carr Softball Field.Crookston, a freshman from Laurel, Montana, struck out seven and walked one. It was her first collegiate victory. She also has two saves.Crookston helped the Locomotives to three consecutive appearances in the Class A state tournament during her high school career.SLCC out-scored Colorado Northwestern 89-1 in the four-game series.Crookston has appeared in six games and pitched 13.2 innings for SLCC this season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.