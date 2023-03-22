Laurel Middle School wrestlers place at State AAU meet Laurel Middle School Press Release Mar 22, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel Middle School wrestlers traveled to Metrapark for the State AAU wrestling tournament on March 17-19. Placing wrestlers are listed below:Weston Leger, 3rd, Matthew Sparks, 6th, Nolan Naasze, 6th, Skylynn Wilkerson, 3rd, Liam Leger, 6th, Hallie Shafer, 4th, Krimson Moody, 5th, Tate Solie, 6th, Trevor Keller, 1st, Caiden Enseleit, 5th, Hayden Cramer, 1st, Lexie Leger, 6th, Wesley Wicker, 5th, Hayden Wambolt, 3rd, Holden Hoiness, 1st, Gabe Perrigo, 4th, Asher Costa Masters, 2nd, Emerson Nose, 1st, Jonah Casterline, 4th, Sawyer Pallett, 6th, Dayshaun Hatcher, 4th, Brielle Foote Spotted Wolf, 5th, Brooklyn Magalsky, 4th, Savanna Norwick, 5th, Michael Moorman, 4th, Konner Heath, 6th, Tyler Erving, 6th, Kingston Oe, 2nd, Elijah Nose, 4th.The Laurel Middle School wrestling team is coached by Elementary Health Enhancement teacher Mark Verlanic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laurel Middle School Wrestling State Aau Meet Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.