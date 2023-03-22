Laurel Middle School wrestlers traveled to Metrapark for the State AAU wrestling tournament on March 17-19. Placing wrestlers are listed below:

Weston Leger, 3rd, Matthew Sparks, 6th, Nolan Naasze, 6th, Skylynn Wilkerson, 3rd, Liam Leger, 6th, Hallie Shafer, 4th, Krimson Moody, 5th, Tate Solie, 6th, Trevor Keller, 1st, Caiden Enseleit, 5th, Hayden Cramer, 1st, Lexie Leger, 6th, Wesley Wicker, 5th, Hayden Wambolt, 3rd, Holden Hoiness, 1st, Gabe Perrigo, 4th, Asher Costa Masters, 2nd, Emerson Nose, 1st, Jonah Casterline, 4th, Sawyer Pallett, 6th, Dayshaun Hatcher, 4th, Brielle Foote Spotted Wolf, 5th, Brooklyn Magalsky, 4th, Savanna Norwick, 5th, Michael Moorman,  4th, Konner Heath, 6th, Tyler Erving, 6th, Kingston Oe, 2nd, Elijah Nose, 4th.