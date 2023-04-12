Sitting in class, Shel Osborne’s mind would begin to wander.
He would check his phone and see messages from friends who were playing, telling him how much fun they were having.
The realization struck home in late August.
“When everybody was at fall camp and I was at home,” said the 2022 Laurel High School graduate.
The pull was too much. Osborne made a path-changing phone call to Jason Thier.
“I told him I missed it,” Osborne said to the defensive coordinator for Dickinson State in North Dakota. “I missed the combination of being around the guys and the complexity of the game … the thinking that goes into it.”
Osborne returned to the football field.
He joined the Blue Hawks program this January and participated in spring drills.
“I was definitely rusty my first practice,” Osborne continued. “My neck was sore after the first day. I had not worn a football helmet for more than a year.
“I think I’m getting it back. I’m not as rusty anymore. It was kind of relieving to put the pads on again. It does feel good.”
He was a four-year letter winner for the Locomotives, a physical two-way starter who helped Laurel reach three consecutive Class A state championship games, winning it all in 2020.
But when he walked off the Laurel Sports Complex Field in November of 2021 after a loss to Hamilton, Osborne was unsure of his football future.
“It was still up in the air,” he said. “I was not sure if I wanted to play or not.”
Osborne was receiving offers from NAIA programs, but nothing definitive. Some were cautious after Osborne suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the 2020 championship game. He would miss the basketball and track and field seasons his junior year.
“Nothing really panned out,” said Osborne.
DSU was a team that showed interest.
“We recruited him out of high school,” said Pete Stanton, the Blue Hawks head coach. “We really liked how hard he played, his toughness and his knack for the ball at linebacker.
“He tore his ACL in the last game of his junior year and didn’t get the senior year had hoped for.”
After playing basketball and competing in track and field his senior year, Osborne signed with the Montana State Billings track and field program.
But football was never far from his thoughts.
“Sometime after the Shrine game, it crossed my mind a little bit,” Osborne said.
A discussion with former teammate Beau Dantic got him leaning more toward the turf. Dantic was a red shirt running back for the University of Montana.
“I was talking to Beau and how much fun he was having,” said Osborne.
After the call to Thier, Osborne and his parents visited the campus in the fall.
Osborne also began workouts with Locomotive assistant coach CJ Edgmond. “Speed stuff. Getting ready to go over there,” said the player.
The Blue Hawks coaching staff has Osborne playing linebacker.
“We still very much liked him as a player and leader,” Stanton said. “He is very intelligent and is picking up things very quickly. Spring ball will give him a chance to learn our system and get back to playing again.”
Osborne joins a DSU team that was 8-3 last year and has won eight consecutive North Star Athletic Association conference titles.
This spring’s Blue Hawk roster lists 53 players from Montana, including 16 from the Eastern A.
“There is a kind of a comfort level. There are people from Laurel here,” said the accounting major. “And there are guys from the Eastern A you know from playing them in basketball twice a year.
“It’s a challenge. I’m glad I did this.”