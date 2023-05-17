Laurel Golf Club posts senior league results for May 17 Courtesy of Caleb Trost Laurel Golf Club May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1st place- 40 points, Jim Ouren- $352nd place- 38 points, Jack Brilz- $253rd place- 37 points, Mike King, Duane Behm- $15Flag PrizesHole 6- Tom GriffinHole 8- Jack BrilzHole 13- Tom MaurerHole 17- John McMurray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laurel Golf Club Senior League Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.