Laurel Golf Club posts men's Pro-Am results Courtesy Of Caleb Trost Laurel Golf Club May 4, 2023 Top 3 Teams1st - 130 (-14) Brandon Hatveldt, John Galt, Jay Galt, Bob GaltT2nd - 134 (-10) Caleb Trost, Louis Bury, Brennan Whittmeyer, Donovan FerrinT2nd - 134 (-10)- Seth Hedge, Jake Hedge, John Soares, Cliff OppegaardTop 3 pros1st- 69 (-3) Renzi LeeT2nd- 72 (E) Garrett WoodingT2nd - 72 (E)Chris LienT2nd - 72 (E) Tom AndersonTop 2 in each flightFlight 11st - 68 (-4) Nathan BaileyT2nd - 70 (-2) Brad Fox, John GaltFlight 21st - 75 (+3) Charlie CooleyT2nd - 77 (+5) Seth Hedge, Mike BohlmanFlight 31st - 80 (+8) Rick Norberg, Talon Johnstone2nd - 82 (+10) Kevin SullivanFlight 41st - 82 (+10) Joe Rossman2nd - 83 (+11) Bob Allen