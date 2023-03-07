Entering the season, expectations were swirling a little higher around the Laurel girls basketball program.
There were plenty of reasons for those beliefs.
The ascending Locomotives would be returning four starters along with most of the roster from a year ago.
The players came back stronger, more basketball in their game and with a better understanding of second-year head coach Buddy Windy Boy’s aggressive offense.
“This year, everybody has bought in,” said Kaiya Graves. “Last year, we had our moments. We came ready to go this year.”
And the Locomotives reached their desired destination.
Laurel will be playing at the Class A State Basketball Tournament starting Thursday at Brick Breeden Field House on the campus of Montana State University.
The Locomotives (17-6), the No. 4 seed out of the Eastern A will take on Frenchtown at 10:30 a.m. The Broncs are the top seed out of the Western A.
It is the first state appearance for Laurel since 2019 when it finished fourth.
The other first round matchups are: Hardin vs. Dillon; Billings Central vs. Hamilton; Havre vs. Browning.
The Blue Ponies are the two-time defending state champions.
Laurel advanced to Bozeman after racing past Columbia Falls 74-45 last Saturday in a play-in game in Butte.
Sannah Windy Boy had a game-high 17 points for the Locomotives while Alyse Aby and Kaitlyn Dantic each had 12 among the scoring leaders.
Laurel set the tone early, out-scoring the Wildkats 18-5 in the first quarter.
That ability to score points in a hurry has been Laurel’s gameplan since the elder Windy Boy took over.
“As a team, we’re volume shooters,” he said, allowing his players freedom to put up shots. “We’re playing the percentages.”
That was also on display during the Locomotives 26-5 third quarter against Lewistown during the Eastern A Divisional Tournament.
Windy Boy understood what he had returning on the court and he had to take a look in the mirror for this season.
“It starts at the top with expectations,” he said. “For me, to become a better coach. To put them in places where they can succeed.
“If you’re not growing as a coach, you might as well quit.”
The roster includes four seniors – Aby, Graves, Mya Maack and Molly Cooney – who began their high school basketball careers with Windy Boy.
“The seniors, they understand what I want from them,” he said. “Watching their growth has been priceless.”
Aby will play for Division I Idaho State next year.
Emma Timm has been among the team’s leading scorers this season, averaging better than 10 points a game during the divisional tournament and dropping a team-high five 3-pointers against Lewistown.
The Locomotives have also gotten quality minutes from Aubri Roth, Madison Erving, Kendaie Berg and Paisley Hunter.
Laurel finished 14-4 during the regular season, earning a split with Havre.
The Locomotives defeated Miles City 51-44 to reach the final four in the Eastern A to reach the state tournament. Laurel and the Cowgirls each won a game during the regular season, each decided by just three points.
The train has reached the station.
“The goal was to make state,” said Aby earlier this year. “And when we get there, to make a run at state.”