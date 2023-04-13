Laurel girls, boys track teams take first in April 6 home meet Apr 13, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Runners round the bend in the 3200 meter race at April 11 track meet. Photo By Torrey Anderson Runners approaching hurdles in 300 meter event. Photo By Torrey Anderson The long jump competition was an exciting event at April 11 meet. Photo By Torrey Anderson A Laurel competitor stretches for a perfect landing. Photo By Torrey Anderson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel High School hosted a meet on April 6. The Laurel girls and boys track teams swept the meet with 182.5 points for the girls and 157 points for the Laurel boys.Here are the team scores:Female Team ScoresPlace School Points1 Laurel LAUR 182.502 Fergus FERG 1113 Hardin HARD 1054 Billings Central Catholic CECA 445 Lockwood LKWD 41 .176 Park City PACI 31 .337 Hobson-Moore HOME 1Total 516.00Male Team ScoresPlace School Points1 Laurel LAUR 1572 Lockwood LKWD 853 Fergus FERG 844 Billings Central Catholic CECA 65 .505 Hardin HARD 656 Park City PACI 50 .507 Hobson-Moore HOME 12Total 519.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Anatomy Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.