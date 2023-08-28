Joliet wins season opener in 11-man football division Aug 28, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joliet's Jake Cook runs the ball against Wolf Point on Aug. 25. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Joliet's Townes Catron runs the ball against Wolf Point Aug. 25. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Joliet's Cash Carpenter kicks the extra point in Joliet's game against Wolf Point on Aug. 25. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Joliet football team got a big win over Wolf Point last Friday night with a final score of 50-6. It was the first game in a new division for Joliet, who went from 8-man football to 11-man. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.