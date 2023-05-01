Joliet track highlights from the April 29 Park City/Harlo Invitational at Laurel May 1, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joliet's Kyler Lind throws the shot put at a meet in Red Lodge last week. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Joliet's Brandon Williams runs the 100 at a meet in Red Lodge last week. Michelle Carpenter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cori Coombe 1st 100m, 2nd 400m (She has now prequalified for state inthe 100,200, Triple Jump & 400)Bryce Williams 2nd 400mJack Cline 3rd 800mBrandon Williams 5th Long JumpBrody Anderson 6th Pole VaultMens 4x400 Relay Team 6th - Brandon Williams, Aidon Songstad, Cashe Butler, Bryce Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athletics Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.