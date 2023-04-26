Joliet track has strong finish at Red Lodge Invitational Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior Kaitlyn Bancroft competes in the 400-meter at a recent meet. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save the Joliet Track Team had a good finish at the Red Lodge High School Invitational meet on April 25. Here are the individual results:Tucker Carpenter placed first in mens discus with a throw of 121'4".Bryce Williams placed second in both the 400 (51.75PR) and 800 (2:06.74).Brandon Williams placed second in the mens 200m with a personal recordof 24.17 seconds.Cori Coombe placed second in the womens 200m with a 12.99.Auston Schellig placed third in the 1600m with a time of 4:58.38.The mens 4x400 relay team placed fourth with a time of 3:44.17.Runners were Brandon, Auston, Cashe Butler and Bryce.Kaitlyn Bancroft placed fifth in womens discus with a throw of 86'7".Maliyah Bradley placed sixth in womens javelin with a personal recordthrow of 93'10".Kaden Juhnke placed sixth in mens long jump with a jump of 18'4". Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.