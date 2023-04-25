Joliet track athletes compete in recent meet, set 15 personal records Outlook staff Apr 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bryce Williams sprints toward the finish line at a recent meet. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Cashe Butler gets a strong start at a recent meet. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joliet competed at the Manhattan Christian Invitational Saturday in Bozeman, setting 15 new personal records.Placers for the meet were:Men's 4x400 Relay Team - 2nd Place - 3:42.52Cori Coombe - Womens 200m - 1st place - 26.64 (Personal Record) Womens Triple Jump - 2nd Place - 34'11.5" (PR)Bryce Williams - Mens 800m - 3rd place - 2:10.09 & Mens 400m - 5th place - 53.64Jack Cline - Mens 800m - 5th place - 2:11.32 (PR)Auston Schellig - Mens 800m - 6th place - 2:13.52 (PR)Brandon Williams - Mens Triple Jump - 6th place - 37'2.5" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Job Market Athletics Equitation Public Relations Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.