Joliet has strong finish at Districts in Red Lodge May 17, 2023 7 hrs ago

Gavin Evertz competes in the 300 hurdles. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Aidon Songsted competes in the long jump. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Joliet and Red Lodge athletes prepare to compete. Photo by Michelle Carpenter Joliet competes in the relay event. Photo by Michelle Carpenter

Joliet track athletes performed well last week at Districts in Red Lodge. Following are individual placers:Brandon Williams 4th 200m 24.34, 4th Long Jump 18-05.00, 1st Triple Jump 38-00.00Bryce Williams 1st 400m 53.23, 3rd 800m 2:09.34Cashe Butler 4th 400m 55.14Auston Schellig 4th 800m 2:09.88, 4th 1600m 5:17.89Jack Cline 6th 800m 2:12.57, 5th 1600m 5:18.57Gavin Evertz 5th 300m Hurdles 50.88, 5th Pole Vault 9-00.00Mens 4x100m Relay Team 6th 49.66 — Brody Anderson, Kaden Juhnke, Trey Bazaldua, Aidon SongstadMens 4x400m Relay Team 2nd 3:41.60 — Brandon Williams, Auston Schellig, Cashe Butler, Bryce WiliamsTucker Carpenter 6th Shot Put 35-00.00, 3rd Discus 114-04Kyler Lind 6th Javelin 108-09Brody Andrson 6th Pole Vault 8-06.00Kaden Junhke 1st Long Jump 18-10.75, 3rd Triple Jump 37-01.00Cori Coombe 1st 100m 12.80, 1st 400m 1:02.98, 2nd Triple Jump 34-00.50Kaitlyn Bancroft 6th 3200m 15:55.16, 3rd Discus 86-06Maliyah Bradley 6th Javelin 77-08