Feb. 21-27 League Bowling scores Laurel Outlook Staff Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are high-game and high-series scores from last week at Bear Paw Lanes.Guys and GalsWomen: Michelle Cahill, 213, 545Men: Mitch Berumen, 237, Glen McCann, 628American: Chris Guidry, 267, Tate Getchell, 699Pintoppers: Shelle Barker, 246, 602Thursday MixersWomen: Heather Gonzalez, 187, 512Men: Stuart Brown, 244, Bryan Stewart, 618National: Kyle Jones, 268, Bryan Stewart, 618Fat Cat Seniors Women: Lois Divelbiss, 203, Donna Mitchell, 533Fat Cat Seniors Men: ralph Mitchell, 236, Don Stewart, 580Holy RollersWomen: Gena Kraenzel, 220, Gail Steinmetz, 540Men: Bret Flynn, 258, 677 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling League Bear Paw Lanes Games And Toys Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.