Divisional A Basketball Mar 2, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Tanner Knaub goes for 2. Kathleen Linger Kaitlyn Dantic drives the ball against a Havre player. Kathleen Linger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel Boys and Girls Basketball teams competed at the Super A Divisional tournament last weekend at MetraPark and Lockwood School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.