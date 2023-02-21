Bowling scores Laurel Outlook Staff Feb 21, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are high-game and high-series scores from last week at Bear Paw Lanes.Guys and GalsWomen: Kelly Leistkio, 198, Michelle Cahill, 530Men: Jeff Leistkio, 214, 622American: Ben Buller, 257, Tate Getchell, 643Pintoppers: Nichole Brown, 221, 605Thursday MixersWomen: Heather Gonzalez, 198, 535Men: Stuart Brown, 244, 598National: Jake Miller, 252, Al Gradwohl, 688Fat Cat Seniors Women: Teresa Gremmer, 217, Donna Mitchell, 526Fat Cat Seniors Men: Mitch Werner, 234, 563Holy RollersWomen: Nichole Brown, 183, 501Men: Bret Flynn, 248, 667Youth 11 and Under:Girls: Harper Anderson, 130, 376Boys: Sawyer Pallet, 166, 414Youth 12-18Girls: Jazlyn Bobo, 100, 238Boys: Chuck Devaney, 93, 254 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling The Palace Scores Bear Paw Lanes Games And Toys Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.