Bowling scores for week of March 21-28 Laurel Outlook Staff Mar 27, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are high-game and high-series scores from last week at Bear Paw Lanes.Rockcreek: Cindy Johnson, 202, 497Guys and GalsWomen: Michelle Cahill, 213, 568Men: Jeff Leistkio, 236, 656American: Dan Witt, 248, Joe Canino, 685Pintoppers: Shelle Barker, 226, 558Thursday MixersWomen: Julie Bailey, 223, Heather Gonzalez, 577Men: Seth O'Quinn, 228, Don Stewart, 622National: Chuck Miller, 275, Dan Witt, 675Holy RollersWomen: Nichole Brown, 192, 532Men: Tyson Kanuit, 275, 585 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Games And Toys Bear Paw Lanes Scores League Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.