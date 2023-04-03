Bowling scores for March 28-April 4 Laurel Outlook Staff Apr 3, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are high-game and high-series scores from last week at Bear Paw Lanes.Rockcreek: Nicole Brown, 205, 591Guys and GalsWomen: Jocelyn Krum, 209, 544Men: Jeff Leistkio, 241, 608American: Chris Buckner, 257, 714Pintoppers: Shannon Curry, 223, Michelle Oak, 574Thursday MixersWomen: Julie Bailey, 223, Heather Gonzalez, 577Men: Seth O'Quinn, 228, Don Stewart, 622Holy RollersWomen: Alex Gaglia, 198, 484Men: Bret Flynn, 300, 724 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Bear Paw Lanes Bowling League Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.