Basketball honors announced for area players

Outlook staff

Mar 21, 2023

Alyse Aby of the Laurel girls basketball team earned Class A all-state and first team Southeast A all-conference honors this season.The senior guard averaged a team-high 16.3 points a game for the Locomotives and averaged 5.9 rebounds.The Idaho State signee also led Laurel in assists (72), steals (101), blocked shots (33), free throws made (91) and free throws attempted (133). Aby made 48 3-pointers.Teammate Emma Timm was an honorable mention all-conference selection. The junior guard averaged 10.9 points a game. She made a team-best 51 3-pointers and had 62 assists and 58 steals.Laurel finished 20-7 this season and placed third at the Class A state tournament.Senior Eli Weisenberger earned second-team Southeast A honors for the Locomotive boys. Weisenberger is a senior.6CGage Witt of the Park City boys earned Class C all-state honors and was a first-team 6C all-conference pick. The junior helped the Panthers advanced to the Southern C Divisional Tournament.4BTeammates Seth Bailey and Paxton McQuillan were both all-conference selections for the Joliet boys. Bailey was a first-team pick while McQuillan was chosen for the second team. Both are seniors.Kinley Erickson earned second-team all-conference honors for the J-Hawk girls. She is a junior.