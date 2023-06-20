Judge Moses was correct in issuing the injunction to stop the illegal building of the Laurel generating station by NWE and he was also correct in allowing the building to continue based on the laws passed in the recent legislature session, not everyone gets to ignore the law. NWE got their protectionist laws passed which allow them to do what they want, where they want, and when they want without any concern for the communities they are impacting.
During testimony at the 2023 legislation session the director of the DEQ stated that an Environmental Assessment is first conducted on bigger projects, then an Environmental Impact Statement is done, but then corrected himself and stated not on this project with no explanation as to why, this is a big project. Because the original EA was done with very little notice to the Community of Laurel and the Safety and Health of the community was never addressed locally by either NWE or the DEQ, per Judge Moses’ injunction, the community now has an opportunity to speak up and ask the DEQ to do their job right this time. The DEQ needs explain to the community how a plant classified as a Major Source of Hazardous Air Pollutants was never addressed in the EA. How a plant emitting Regulated Greenhouse Gases, PM2.5 PM10, and cancer-causing Hazardous Air Pollutants never required and Environmental Impact Statement. DEQ never set foot on site to do an evaluation of what the actual lighting impact would be or verified that a plant of this size with so many pieces of equipment all making noise excepted an “estimate” of the Noise impact of the plant on the surrounding community without any data from anyone proving this finding. All of these should have required and EIS, Environmental Impact Statement.
