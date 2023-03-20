Sharon Kay Snow, a beautiful, kind soul, left this world on March 7, 2023. Sharon passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital of natural causes at the age of 82 surrounded by her family.
On July 6, 1940 Sharon Kay Lardis was born to Ruth and Gus Lardis in Three Forks, Montana at her godparents' home. Sharon has three siblings, Beverly (Jody), William (Bill), and Mary Lou. She lived her early years in Red Lodge and her later childhood in Park City where she helped run a cattle ranch with her mom and dad. She attended Park City School and graduated in 1958.
While on a rare night out on the town with her friend Pat Kauffmann, Sharon met a "cute, tall, young man with a blond crew cut." They met in May 1963, and she married Charles (Chuck) Snow on November 30, 1963. They moved to Nebraska until the late 60s, however, the pull of Montana was too great to ignore and the family moved back to Park City. Montana was always where she considered "home." This November will be their 60th wedding anniversary. Sharon and Charles were blessed with four children Mark, Valerie, Vicki and Natalie.
Sharon served as the head cook for Park City School District for many years where the kids truly loved her.
She enjoyed fishing and picking chokecherries on Willow Creek with her dad, camping, picnics, snowmobiling and Christmas on the farm. Sharon always had a house full of friends and family and a yard full during summer cookouts. Sharon's family was close and celebrated holidays, anniversaries and birthdays together. She loved Christmas the most and wanted the biggest tree with many gifts for everyone under the tree. She would sit quietly and watch with a big smile as the children opened their gifts.
Sharon was friends with everone she met and loved to visit them and their families, and remembered details and special memories of all.
Sharon is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Charles, children Mark (Nita) Snow, Valerie (Larry) Bernhardt, Vicki (Fritz) Riesinger, Natalie Rawhouser, her brother William (Linda) Lardis and sister Mary Lou Angove. She is also survived by her very dear nieces Debbi Frank and Diane Phillippe, and her best friend Jeannine Berst. The joy of her life were her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, aunts and uncles and most recently her sister, Beverly JoAnn Frank.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be April 22, 2023. Graveside services will begin at 11:00 at the Park City Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Park City Civic Center.