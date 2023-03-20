Sharon Snow

Sharon Kay Snow, a beautiful, kind soul, left this world on March 7, 2023. Sharon passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital of natural causes at the age of 82 surrounded by her family.

On July 6, 1940 Sharon Kay Lardis was born to Ruth and Gus Lardis in Three Forks, Montana at her godparents' home. Sharon has three siblings, Beverly (Jody), William (Bill), and Mary Lou. She lived her early years in Red Lodge and her later childhood in Park City where she helped run a cattle ranch with her mom and dad. She attended Park City School and graduated in 1958.