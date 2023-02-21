Robert Joseph “Bob” Hogg was born in Dupree, South Dakota, on August 3, 1950, to Edward J. and Mary L. (Dippert) Hogg, the oldest of multiple siblings. His early years were spent in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana. Late in his childhood, his family settled in the Billings area.
After enlisting in the Navy, Bob served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Providence (CLG-6), a guided-missile cruiser, from 1969-72. The ship’s primary mission was providing air defense and shore bombardment along the coast as part of the Pacific Fleet. Bob was able to see more of the world during this time and later enjoyed telling stories about his time spent in San Francisco, San Diego, Hawaii, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.
On November 6, 1976, he married Nancy Lynne Frank at First Congregational Church in Laurel. The couple was married for 46 years and raised their two daughters on 6th Avenue. He worked 35 years for Abco Supply in Billings and several years for Columbus Public Schools before retiring for good in 2018.
Bob was a loving husband and father, and was always there to support his daughters in their sports and activities. They spent their summers camping. He was a master gardener. He loved fly fishing and reading sci-fi books. He was a pinochle shark, loved a good game of Yahtzee, and was known to break out his happy dance when on a winning streak. Bob loved the Pacific Ocean and, on a recent trip to Oregon with family, spent early mornings searching tide pools for shells and hermit crabs. The Laurel Pond was one of his favorite spots in town, and Bob could be found there fishing with his daughters and, later, his grandchildren. He also loved to fish the streams and lakes around the Beartooth Mountains. Every fish he caught put a twinkle in his eyes.
Bob Hogg passed away on February 14, 2023, after a 12-year fight with cancer. He’s survived by his wife Nancy of Laurel; his daughters Melissa (Casey) Olsen of Columbus and Stephanie (Matt) Boxmeyer of Bozeman; and 6 grandchildren: Grady, Peyton, Ella, Brielle, Taya, and Daxyn. Papa Bob will live on in the stories they tell.
A memorial graveside service with military honors will be scheduled for June 2023 at Yellowstone National Cemetery with a reception at the Laurel Pond. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oral Cancer Foundation or the Arbor Day Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at remingtonfuneralchapel.com.