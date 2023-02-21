Robert Joseph Hogg

Robert Joseph “Bob” Hogg was born in Dupree, South Dakota, on August 3, 1950, to Edward J. and Mary L. (Dippert) Hogg, the oldest of multiple siblings. His early years were spent in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana. Late in his childhood, his family settled in the Billings area.