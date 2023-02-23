Robert 'Bob' Lorenzen Sr. Feb 23, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bob Lorenzen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert ‘Bob’ Lorenzen Sr.Robert “Bob” L Lorenzen Sr. was born August 12, 1944 to Max & Anna (Ostermiller) Lorenzen. Bob passed away on January 29, 2023.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, sister & brother-in-law. Delores & Wayne Peltzer. He is survived by his wife Arlene Entzel, Sons Max & Debra Lorenzen, Robert Lorenzen Jr. & Joseph Lorenzen.Grandchildren are Alexis (Ian) Goby, Christopher Lorenzen, Bryson & Bristany Lorenzen, Breann (Cam) Nelson, & Breann English. Great grandchildren are Kane, Lincoln, Brantley, Asher, Bryson. Payton Char, Odin & Harlee.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form