Robert Kappel

Robert Kappel

Robert ‘Bob’ Kappel

Robert “Bob” Kappel of Park City, Mont., passed away on February 17th at the age of 79. Robert was born on May 24, 1943 in Park City to Frank and Magdalene “Madge” Kappel. He grew up on the family farm where he remained until his passing. He enjoyed spending time with his four siblings, whether it be hunting, fishing, or gardening. After graduating high school in 1961, he attended Eastern Montana College where he received his Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. In 1973, Robert received his Master’s Degree from Montana State University. He then went on to teach Math and Science in Laurel, Montana, for 36 1/2 years.