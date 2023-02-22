Robert “Bob” Kappel of Park City, Mont., passed away on February 17th at the age of 79. Robert was born on May 24, 1943 in Park City to Frank and Magdalene “Madge” Kappel. He grew up on the family farm where he remained until his passing. He enjoyed spending time with his four siblings, whether it be hunting, fishing, or gardening. After graduating high school in 1961, he attended Eastern Montana College where he received his Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. In 1973, Robert received his Master’s Degree from Montana State University. He then went on to teach Math and Science in Laurel, Montana, for 36 1/2 years.
In 1961, Robert met the love of his life, Peggy Groscop, while “burning the point” in Billings, Montana. In 1965, they were married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Billings, Montana. From this union, their three beautiful daughters Valerie, Julie, and Kara, were born.
After retiring from teaching in 2003, Robert continued to raise cattle and farm in Park City. He was an avid hunter (especially birds) and enjoyed hunting with his brother Richard and taking his grandchildren with him whenever he could. Robert started every morning with a visit to the truck stop to have coffee with his Park City friends. Robert and Peggy loved spending their mornings together doing the crossword puzzle, and on Friday nights enjoying a few beers with their special friends Bill and Linda Strauch.
Among his many joys in life, he loved teaching his grandchildren how to farm and taught them many valuable life lessons that will be carried on for generations. Robert was also quite the prankster and never missed the opportunity to turn a stranger into a friend. He was very generous and would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone in a time of need. He could talk your ear off, and boy did he have stories to tell!
He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Valerie (Rod) Nauman, Julie (Joel) Osborne, and Kara (Brett) Kappel-Wittenberg, brother Richard (Lorna) Kappel, sister Delores (Terry) Fox, sister Kathleen (Craig) Baumgartner, sister in-law Donna Kappel, brother in-laws Don and Curt Groscop. He has (6) grandchildren, Alyssa, Shane, Daniel, Kylie, Kylan, and Keenan, (6) great grandchildren, Emmersyn, Eloise, Kynzlie, Kazen, Declan, and Willow, and several nieces and nephews, as well as, two honorary sons Jim and Joe Hodnik.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, brother John Kappel, mother in-law and father in-law Betty and Jake Groscop, brother in-law Richard Groscop, sister in-law Lynda Groscop, and sister in-law Barbara Groscop.
…JUST DON’T FORGET TO PLUG IN THE TRACTOR…
Service will be held Monday, February 27th, at Smith’s Funeral Chapel: 304 34th St West, Billings MT, at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Park City Cemetery and the reception will be held at the Park City Civic Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Special K Ranch — 34 Special K Lane, Columbus, MT 59019, or to St. Jude Hospital — 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.