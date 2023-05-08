On December 12th Nicolet (Nickie) Vanderloos passed away with her family at her side after a short battle with cancer.
Nickie was born in Billings on October 4th, 1955, to Eugene (Gene) and Iline Rehling. Gene and Iline raised Nickie in Laurel, Montana along with older sister Penny and her younger sister Kim.
After graduating from Laurel High School in 1973, Nickie held many short-term jobs until she enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1975.
In the spring of 1984, Nickie married the love of her life, Jerry Vanderloos. They settled in Bridger, Montana and later they moved to Hysham. They were blessed with a son (Bryan) and a daughter (Kacie).
In Hysham, Nickie had several jobs over the years and she enjoyed cooking, canning, playing cards and bingo, and baking. She also enjoyed having pets in her life. Most recently, Nickie had two dachshunds that brought joy to her life.
Nickie is survived by her husband Jerry of 38 years, son Bryan (Korrin) of Helena, daughter Kacie (Tim) of Laurel, her mother Iline Rehling of Laurel, sister Kim (Blake) of Billings and sister Penny of Billings, Uncle Ted Henry (Dorothy), Aunt Lavonne Schafer (Ray) as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nickie was preceded in death by her father Gene, in-laws Henry and Dorothy, her paternal and maternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A grave side service is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 13, at the Laurel Cemetery. Following the service, a reception will be held at 101 5th Avenue in Laurel for family and friends.