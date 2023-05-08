Nickie Vanderloos

Nickie Vanderloos

 Blake Piper

On December 12th Nicolet (Nickie) Vanderloos passed away with her family at her side after a short battle with cancer.

Nickie was born in Billings on October 4th, 1955, to Eugene (Gene) and Iline Rehling. Gene and Iline raised Nickie in Laurel, Montana along with older sister Penny and her younger sister Kim.