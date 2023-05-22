A Celebration of Life service for Nanette Strommen, 50, of Dunn Center, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Killdeer. Burial will take place in Red Lodge, MT at a later date.
Nanette passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2024 at CHI, Dickinson.
Nanette Coreen was born in Billings, MT on July 6, 1972, daughter of Harvey and Norma (Hill) Joki. She grew up in Laurel, Montana where she attended school and graduated from high school. She also attended college. Nanette worked several jobs, including the postal service. She lived on the Roberts’ Ranch for 16 years. Nanette married Verlyn Strommen in 1996 in St. Olaf Church in Montana. They were proud of the family they raised together. In 2002, Nanette and Verlyn moved to Dunn Center, North Dakota. She gracefully fought the battle of her illness.
Nanette enjoyed reading, baking and cooking. Holidays were her favorite and she especially loved April Fools and Christmas. She will be dearly missed.
Nanette is survived by her mother, Norma Joki; husband, Verlyn of 27 years; sons, Vance; daughters, Elizabeth and Amanda; grandchildren, Malakye, Hannah, Payce, Augustus and RaiLeigh; sister, Julie Joki; brothers, Kristopher, Kendall (Tarri) Joki.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Joki; and her grandparents.
