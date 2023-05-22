Nanette Strommen

A Celebration of Life service for Nanette Strommen, 50, of Dunn Center, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Killdeer. Burial will take place in Red Lodge, MT at a later date.

Nanette passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2024 at CHI, Dickinson.