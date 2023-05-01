Monty Cherry May 1, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Monty Cherry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Loving Memory of Monty Cherry, husband, father, grandpa and friend.A celebration of Monty’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington Avenue, Laurel, MT. A luncheon will follow.To read his complete obituary, please visit www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Monty-Cherry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back