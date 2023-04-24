Larry Bales Apr 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry Bales Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a Military service for Larry Bales at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Advertising Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back