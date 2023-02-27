John Berg

January 30, 1947 – February 17, 2023

John Berg was born January 30, 1947 in Bozeman, Montana and died on February 17, 2023. He grew up playing backyard baseball with the neighborhood kids with his dad Lloyd as the pitcher. After a day of roaming the neighborhood, he was summoned home by his mother Edna playing the bugle. John graduated from Bozeman Senior High in 1965. While there, he enjoyed his time playing trombone in the band, wrestling, and playing on the football team. He went on to attend Montana State and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Shortly after graduation, he reconnected with his classmate Carolyn Boyd. They were married in 1971 and together for the next 51 years.