On September 6, 2022, James Frederick Whitford, 69, slipped into eternal sleep from complications with COPD, after a serious fall in the family home. Jim was born August 9, 1953, in Great Falls, MT. At two weeks old he became the only child of Anita “Billie” Cullen Whitford and Roy Anderson Whitford of Lewistown, MT, where he was raised and baptized Catholic serving as an altar boy. His strong, spiritual foundation guided his life, and he believed in God’s plan. After an honorable discharge from the ARMY he joined the Laborers' International Union, ending with Weldtech, Inc, at Cenex Refinery in Laurel, MT. In 2005 he took an early retirement due to medical issues. During this time he was an avid fishermen, hunter, swim and a true Denver Bronco fan. He is preceded in death by both parents, his father-in-law, Gordon Jasbeck, and brother-in-law, Steven Tucker. He survived by his wife, Donna, of 42 years, his M-I-L Helen Jasbeck; his 5 children, Eric (Jen)Xander, Navay; Shane, Curan, Aislinn; Jeremy(Jennifer) Taylor, Hayden; Stacey(Tom) Chelsea, Katlyn, Karlie, Cole; Shawn; as well as his extended families, Matt(Sydney)Eleyna, Jeff; Jordan(Dakota) Nataile, Mark, Jasper and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews. Services are as follows: 9/2/2023(Sat) 2 PM Burial with military honors at Roundup City Cemetery 9/3/2023(Sun.) 12 PM Celebration of Life at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Laurel 9/3/2023(Sun.) 3PM 9PM Memorial Benefit at Fat Freddy Fenders in Laurel In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up under Jimmy’s name at Altana Federal Credit Union in Laurel.
