Edith Marilyn Thompson "Edie"

Edith Marilyn Thompson "Edie"

Edith Marilyn Thompson “Edie” passed away at the age of 90 of natural causes on February 6, 2023, surrounded by family in Walnut Creek, California. Edie was born on September 7, 1932, in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, to Montie and Alma McAfee and siblings Kenneth, Dale and Carol. Spending many of her formative years in White Sulphur she formed what would become lifelong friendships and family connections forever sealed with multiannual trips to Meagher County. In 1943 the family moved for a short time to Bozeman and then finally settled in Deer Lodge where Edie graduated from Powell County High School in 1950.

Shortly after graduation Edie began working at the Powell County Clerk and Recorder office which is about the same time she would come to meet the love of her life Arthur Joseph Thompson “Art” from Gold Creek, Montana. The two were married in Deer Lodge on June 26, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A lifetime of love, family and adventure ensued thereafter.