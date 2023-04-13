Celebration of Life for Sharon Kay Snow Laurel Outlook Staff Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A celebration of life for Sharon Kay Snow will be held on April 22. Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Park City Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Park City Civic Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Celebration Of Life Park City Cemetery Park City Civic Center Services Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back