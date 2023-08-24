Carole J. Zundel

Carole passed away at home on August 18, 2023.Carole was born March 31, 1941 in Billings to George and Sophie Ruff. She grew up on the family farm north of Laurel where she was always part of the daily farm work. She had a fondness for all of the animals, especially the calves and kittens. Carole married Ruben Zundel on September 13, 1959 in Columbus, MT. They lived in Laurel and raised three children, Lynette, Sherri, and Ron. Carole worked at the Fred Graff School for 30 years. She had several passions including cooking, baking, gardening, and caring for animals. She deeply loved her husband, children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of The First Congregational Church of Laurel where she was active in the choir and served in several roles including Trustee and President of The Dorcas Society. Carole is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ruben, sister Linda (Gary) Frank and half- brother Eldon Ungefug, daughters Lynette (Craig) Barsness, Sherri (Merle) Cherry, son Ron (Tanya) Zundel, grandchildren Derek (Stephanie) Barsness, Katie (Jason) Crook, Eric Cherry, Amanda (Kevin) Schifferns, Aaron Cherry, Logan Zundel and Landon Zundel and great- grandchildren Grady, Brooks and Cohen Barsness and Brooke and Ellie Schifferns. Carole is proceeded in death by her brothers Dan Ruff, Harry Ruff, and half-brother LeRoy Ruff. A private graveside memorial service will be held on August 25th. Donations can be made to First Congregational Church of Laurel or your local animal shelter in memory of Carole Zundel.
