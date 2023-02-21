Alice (Bette) Elizabeth Schreiner
Alice was born in Worland, Wyo., on April 29, 1931. When she was three years old her parents Howard Irvin and Mildred Jacobson Smith moved to the Billings area.
Alice attended Garfield school through the sixth grade. They then moved to Laurel, MT. in 1943 where she attended Laurel schools.
She married Ruben Schreiner on January 31, 1949 in Red Lodge, MT.
Alice worked as a waitress since she was fourteen years old, working at the Laurel Café, The Yellowstone Café, The Board Of Trade Café, and the Owl Café. She also worked for Beatrice Foods in the fifties. She then worked for Midland Packing Company from 1957 to 1965. For the next seventeen years she worked for Pierce Packing Company until her retirement.
Alice bowled for twenty-five years mostly for the Place Lanes team. She was in several tournaments, traveling to different states and winning many trophies.
She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, reading, and working on family history. She loved to go hunting in her younger days, bagging her deer, antelope, and moose. She also loved fishing and camping and of course her many grandchildren. She always had fun traveling with her Sisters, Sylvia and Carol.
A year and a half after Mom was diagnosed with dementia in January of 2020 she was moved to the Willows in Red Lodge, MT. It was there that Mom became an escape artist. In July 2020 she took a very bad fall, breaking her hip and shattering her wrist. After a short stay in the hospital she was moved to the Liggett Cottage at St. John’s United in Billings. Due to COVID and lockdowns, she missed her family dearly. The one thing that gave her joy was sitting in the courtyard soaking up the sun and picking fresh tomatoes. Not being able to see her family regularly made Mom angry, sad and depressed. Failure to thrive, we could tell Mom’s dementia was slowly changing her.
Our Mom passed away at the young age of 91 on February 17, 2023. But dementia took our Mom away from us long before she passed.
Alice (Bette) is survived by her children Bruce (Pam) Schreiner, Stacy (Tim) Steffans, Sheri (Jeff) Loughney.
She is survived by siblings Sylvia Schriefer, and Carol (Doug) Richey. Sister-in-law Trautel Smith.
Grandchildren Dustin (Kris), Jeremy (Inez), Sheila, Sheena (Clifton), Shilo, Greg, and Johnathan (Allison).
Great Grandchildren Seth, Shaylin, and Spencer. Luke (Tessa), Kyla (Spencer), and Kade (Nicole). Ryker, Jakob and Brooklynn. Samantha and Eli. Sophie May.
Great Great Grandchildren Hank and Estella.
She is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews that she loved very much
Alice was proceeded in death by Husband Ruben, Mother Mildred Huber, Brother Robert Smith, Brother in-law Henry Schriefer, Brother and Sister In-Law Stanley and Jackie Smith, and Brother Jerry Smith.
We would like to thank Liggett Cottage and St. John’s Hospice for the loving care they gave our Mom and for putting up with all our phone calls.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, MT (315 East 3rd Street) on Friday February 24, 2023 at 1:00pm. A luncheon will follow at Masonic Lodge on Airport Road Laurel, MT. (No graveside services).
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. John’s Liggett Cottage or St. John’s Hospice.