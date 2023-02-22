Albert Roy Peters Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albert Roy Peters, 74, passed away on Feb. 15 in Billings. An obituary will be published in April when military graveside services are planned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Christianity Accounting Music Publishing Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form