Wolverine kits at ZooMontana

 Courtesy photo

Ahmari, one of ZooMontana’s two wolverines, gave birth to two kits on January 31, the first wolverines to be born at ZooMontana.

The kits were first heard by animal caregivers and later found nursing in a den created in a hollowed-out log. The two babies appear healthy and are being well cared for by the new mother. Father Sid is interested, but is being kept at a distance by Ahmari. Lead caregiver in the area, Melissa Eschenbrenner, is thrilled with the birth.