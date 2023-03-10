WASHINGTON, D.C. - On March 8, Western Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke served as interim Chairman of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing for American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness Day. During that session, the Committee heard testimony from representatives from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), the Blackfeet Nation, Fort Belknap Indian Community, and the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation.
“Over the years, I have had the privilege to work alongside Montana’s great tribal nations as a state senator, congressman, secretary of the interior, and now again as a congressman. Keeping an open and productive dialogue and government to government relationship between the tribes and Congress is key to our joint success,” Zinke said. “I fight for our nations every day in Congress, but today’s hearing is important because it gives tribes a platform to inform other members of Congress about their priorities. Hearing directly from the front line is always the most impactful message, and I look forward to continuing our great partnership.”
“This is first time since the pandemic that the Appropriations Committee has heard direct testimony from Tribal leaders. We appreciate Congressman Zinke’s and the Committee’s leadership in taking the time to listen to our needs once again,” said Hon. Carole Lankford, Tribal Council, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
“The Tribes appreciate very much that the House Appropriations Committee takes two days to listen to Tribal leaders to learn about our needs, including public safety, health care, and social services. These are all areas of critical importance to Tribes. We look forward to working with Congress to address these needs and appreciate Congressman Zinke’s leadership on these important issues,” – Chairman Floyd G. Azure, Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation.