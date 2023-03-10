WASHINGTON, D.C. - On March 8, Western Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke served as interim Chairman of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing for American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness Day. During that session, the Committee heard testimony from representatives from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), the Blackfeet Nation, Fort Belknap Indian Community, and the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege to work alongside Montana’s great tribal nations as a state senator, congressman, secretary of the interior, and now again as a congressman. Keeping an open and productive dialogue and government to government relationship between the tribes and Congress is key to our joint success,” Zinke said. “I fight for our nations every day in Congress, but today’s hearing is important because it gives tribes a platform to inform other members of Congress about their priorities. Hearing directly from the front line is always the most impactful message, and I look forward to continuing our great partnership.”