Wheeler and Welsh

Public Works Director Matt Wheeler and Ryan Welsh of KLJ Engineering with the new storm drains.

Laurel residents may have noticed the piles of gravel and orange construction fencing that have recently appeared at Russell Park. The new additions are part of the City's South 4th Street reconstruction project, which is slated to get underway early next week. Crews from COP Construction will begin work on the extensive project by March 28. 

The initial phase of the project will begin in Russell Park, where crews will install a water detention area. Ryan Welsh of KLJ Engineering says that a main focus of the project will be to enforce better control of stormwater, which has had the tendency to accumulate in low-lying areas of Laurel's southside. The engineering firm conducted an analysis of the area, and found that the water mainly accumulates in the area of Russell Park.