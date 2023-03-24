Laurel residents may have noticed the piles of gravel and orange construction fencing that have recently appeared at Russell Park. The new additions are part of the City's South 4th Street reconstruction project, which is slated to get underway early next week. Crews from COP Construction will begin work on the extensive project by March 28.
The initial phase of the project will begin in Russell Park, where crews will install a water detention area. Ryan Welsh of KLJ Engineering says that a main focus of the project will be to enforce better control of stormwater, which has had the tendency to accumulate in low-lying areas of Laurel's southside. The engineering firm conducted an analysis of the area, and found that the water mainly accumulates in the area of Russell Park.
'It all seems to come down to this area, so in addition to the reconstruction of Fourth Street, we're installing a bunch of storm drains," says Welsh.
Welsh says that stormwater detention area will be a depression that goes down three to five feet. When a major storm event occurs, the excess water will be piped in through a cleaning device that removes debris and other solids before running into the detention area. A series of pipes and a filtration gallery will run the length of the feature. Welsh says that the feature will only see use during major storms, and aside from those situations it will not interfere with the public's use of the park. There will be space for soccer fields and other typical park activities.
"The idea of it is to still use it as a park unless it's full of water," says Public Works Director Matt Wheeler. "There will be grass and sprinklers, and it will still be available for use unless we get a major storm event."
Russell Park will also be getting an upgrade for children in the community, with a new playground area that Wheeler says will "rival Kid's Kingdom." The playground will have a train-based theme with a purple, gold, and white color scheme. The playground will sit near the area that is currently occupied with park benches. Wheeler hopes that the new playground will take some of the pressure off of the heavily used Kid's Kingdom. River Ridge Landscaping has been contracted for the landscaping of the park and construction of the new playground.
Crews will be removing the trees that grow inside of the fence at the southern border of the park, and replacing them with conifers, most likely a Blue Spruce variety that provides dense cover in order to enhance the visual appeal of the park. The new trees will be green year-round, and eventually block the sight of the nearby interstate.
The South 4th Street reconstruction project will run concurrently with the work being done in Russell Park. Once work is completed, residents should see a dramatic improvement to South 4th street, but it is not only the street and stormwater drains that the city has included in this endeavor.
'What we're looking at is new water line, new sewer line, new street, curbs, and gutters," says Wheeler. "It's a multi-pronged project."
"We're also bringing all the intersections up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance as well," says Welsh.
Residents in the area should expect some changes to traffic patterns during the project. Welsh says that the plan is to route traffic along West Railroad Street and 8th Avenue. Local traffic will still be able to access their homes, but flow-through traffic will largely be eliminated. South 4th Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks on Tuesday, March 28 to facilitate the first major push of water tie-ins for the project.
Wheeler and Welsh say that the project is on schedule, and will likely be completed at the end of September.