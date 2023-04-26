UW Medicine Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy thinks the bivalent COVID-19 booster formulation that came available last fall still provides ample protection against emerging virus variants, including Omicron XBB.1.16, or “Arcturus.”

“We think that this booster still has activity against the newer virus that we're hearing about,” said Dhanireddy, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. As of April 26, XBB.1.16 had not been detected locally by UW Medicine's Virology Laboratory.