WHC-The American Alliance of Museums has awarded the highest level of accreditation to the Western Heritage Center, after an intensive assessment process in 2022. The WHC was initially accredited in 1990, and has maintained its status for over 30 years. Of the estimated 33,000 museums in the United States, only 1,080 are currently accredited by the AAM, which is considered the preeminent museum association in the nation. The Western Heritage Center is one of six museums accredited in Montana.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance President and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”