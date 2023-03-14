3 months. 24 groups. 1 winner. Laurel High School Honors Civics teacher Dan Gatley coached and advised students in the journey of the We The People Competition. He made sure that these students in his two Honor Civics classes are well prepared with knowledge, practice, and confidence.

We the People is a Civics Education Program that is nationally known. In these competitions, participants are given questions and are then tasked with “testifying” for or against questions as though they are members of Congress. It is real-world application that discusses historical and contemporary issues. The We the People competition is about more of the general and not specified side of history. It’s about determination, adaptability, and hard work.