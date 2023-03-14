3 months. 24 groups. 1 winner. Laurel High School Honors Civics teacher Dan Gatley coached and advised students in the journey of the We The People Competition. He made sure that these students in his two Honor Civics classes are well prepared with knowledge, practice, and confidence.
We the People is a Civics Education Program that is nationally known. In these competitions, participants are given questions and are then tasked with “testifying” for or against questions as though they are members of Congress. It is real-world application that discusses historical and contemporary issues. The We the People competition is about more of the general and not specified side of history. It’s about determination, adaptability, and hard work.
Preparing for this competition means a lot of hard work, dedication, writing, and repetition. For about three months, Gatley and his students worked hard on preparing three speeches per group that each would answer a specific prepared question. Out of these three questions, the judges for the competition have a choice of asking one for the students to give their response on. After the students give their response, there are six minutes of preselected questions that the judges ask to test the students’ knowledge, preparation, and ability to retain information on their given subject.
Kaiya Graves, a student who represented Laurel at this event stated that her favorite part about it all was, “Learning about the government and the origins of our Constitution.” Graves’ group included Carly Cook, Aiden Peers, and Simon Bickel. This group took 1st place in Unit One overall. This group spoke fluently and seamlessly with each other’s responses; they had concise answers to every question that they had been asked, and their preparation for the competition shined through.
Even with all of the work that goes into this competition that lasts three hours, the students and teachers all enjoyed the opportunity to participate in such an important event.
This year’s competition looked slightly different for Laurel students. It was held over Zoom, rather than in person. Judges were located at Flathead Valley Community College where the other schools were also presenting their parts in person.
This did not knock Laurel down though. Even with the computer, sound, and viewing issues with Zoom Laurel still had a great set of numbers when ranked and ended the competition with pride, confidence, and hopeful spirits.
Although Laurel didn’t come out on top this year for the competition all of the students were well-composed and well-spoken during their presentations to their selected judges. This competition is just one of the many perks of being a senior at Laurel high. Competitive, empowered, and pride are just a few words to describe these students’ active voice before, during, and after this year’s competition. As the wise President Lincoln said, “Of the people, by the people, for the people.”