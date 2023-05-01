Students in Mrs. Garvey's first grade classroom delivered hand-made flowers and May Day baskets throughout the neighborhood on Monday to celebrate May Day. One student offered a dandelion to resident Gail Brice in addition to the May Day basket
Photo by Jaci Webb
Jamie Garvey explains to her first graders how May Day began. She has been celebrating May Day with her students at West School for 40 years.
Photo by Jaci Webb
Photo by Jaci Webb
A student shows off a special note and a May Day basket she delivered to a house in the neighborhood.
Jamie Garvey started a tradition at West School 40 years ago of delivering May Day baskets with her first graders.
On Monday, she took her class around the neighborhood dropping tiny paper baskets filled with hand-made flowers with special notes on doorsteps.
Garvey instructed her students to place the baskets on the step, then ring the doorbell or knock, and then scurry away down the steps. The tradition started in Russia as a celebration of warmer weather and spring flowers after a long, cold winter.
It was a bittersweet day for Garvey as she is retiring at the end of the school year. Another first grade teacher, Sherri Kelly, will carry on the tradition when Garvey leaves, and she and her class joined Garvey's as they delivered throughout the neighborhood.
"We are going to be making people happy today," Garvey told her students.
Garvey explained why May Day baskets are so special to her.
"My grandma and grandpa lived in Livingston next to a school. Every year, the students would deliver May Day baskets, and they would sit out on the porch until the kids came. You'll see some of the people will be looking out the windows and waiting for us."
And they were. Gail Brice, a former teacher at West School, popped out of her house to greet the students, and to give Mrs. Garvey a hug.