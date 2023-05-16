McNeil, Tessa

Tessa McNeil

As a life-long resident of Park City, Valedictorian Tessa McNeil loves the small-town life, counting the fact that she has grown up with most of her classmates since preschool as a high point of her life experience. She says that her family loves sports, and along with her siblings, McNeil participates in all of the athletics she can get her hands on. Her parents are Shawn and Laurie McNeil.

Along with volleyball, basketball, and golf, Tessa is active in FFA and is co-president of MBI (Montana Behavioral Institute). She has been the secretary of the National Honor Society since her Sophomore year.