As a life-long resident of Park City, Valedictorian Tessa McNeil loves the small-town life, counting the fact that she has grown up with most of her classmates since preschool as a high point of her life experience. She says that her family loves sports, and along with her siblings, McNeil participates in all of the athletics she can get her hands on. Her parents are Shawn and Laurie McNeil.
Along with volleyball, basketball, and golf, Tessa is active in FFA and is co-president of MBI (Montana Behavioral Institute). She has been the secretary of the National Honor Society since her Sophomore year.
Tessa has landed lead roles in the school play for the last two productions. She also has a budding photography business that she pursues outside of school.
Getting involved and participating is one of Tessa’s favorite memories from school, especially when it came to competing in the state FFA convention.
“This past year my team worked really hard and won Floriculture at state, so that was a pretty big accomplishment that was fun for all of us,” says McNeil.
“Looking back, I would probably change how stressed I got about everything," says McNeil. One of the things she will miss the most is the relationships she has forged with teachers and the younger students who look up to her as a role model.
Tessa plans to attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon where she will pursue a degree in elementary education and a k-12 art endorsement. She also plans to continue growing her photography business.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/