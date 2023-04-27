Employees of United Way of Yellowstone County recently completed an Autism Training course to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive clients. The training was provided by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Each participant received 14 CEUs.

“This is the first step to helping create an inclusive community. We want to make sure our employees who work with neurodiverse populations have the tools and training to create programs where our clients can feel welcomed and understood,” said Kim Lewis, President/CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County.