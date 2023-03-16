Three Banded Armadillo From ZooMontana Mar 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of the only species of armadillo that can roll into a complete ball to defend itself against predators.Its armor is made out of keratin, the same protein in human fingernails. Most animals are unable to bite through this tough material.Like most insect eating animals, armadillos have a long sticky tongue to slurp bugs as quickly as possible. They are also equipped with strong claws to tear open ant nests.Armadillos have poor eyesight and rely on their exceptional hearing, sensory hairs and sense of smell to detect food and predators.Our Current ResidentsDahlia, Female - Born May 2021Dahlia came to the Zoo in 2022. She has got a lot of energy and loves moving around her habitat discovering the new goodies the care staff place for her.TaxonomyKingdom: AnimaliaPhylum: ChordataClass: MammaliaOrder: CingulataFamily: DasypodidaeGenus: TolypeutesSpecies: Tolypeutes matacusAnimal FactsInsectivoreThreatenedGrasslandsMostly Nocturnal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Biology Entomology Botany Zoomontana Animals Video Armadillo Did You Know? The word Armadillo, in Spanish, means “Little Armored One.” Trending now LHS teacher Michael O'Malley is ready to retire Laurel native Lisa Condon is perfect fit for Laurel schools Long-time Laurel resident Martha Kindsfather celebrates 100th birthday Thank a farmer: March is National Ag Month Park City's Wyatt Hamilton signs with South Dakota School of Mines Poll Are you going to the Laurel ArtWalk Artwalk is on March 16th You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form