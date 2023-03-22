Thomas Scott

Thomas Scott is ready to serve as Laurel's newest full-time police officer.

At March 14th's City Council meeting, Thomas Scott of Laurel was sworn in as Laurel's newest police officer. In the formal ceremony attended by family and officiated by Chief of Police Stan Langve and Judge Jean Kerr, Scott joined a proud tradition of service by the city's law enforcement team. That tradition holds a personal connection for Laurel's newest officer, as he recalls his grandfather's service as a Ranger in Yellowstone Park.

"Just getting to see and hear all of the stuff that he was able to do. A lot of that back then was more of the recreational stuff," says Scott. "As he was getting out there was a lot of the law enforcement style of it.'