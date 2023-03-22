At March 14th's City Council meeting, Thomas Scott of Laurel was sworn in as Laurel's newest police officer. In the formal ceremony attended by family and officiated by Chief of Police Stan Langve and Judge Jean Kerr, Scott joined a proud tradition of service by the city's law enforcement team. That tradition holds a personal connection for Laurel's newest officer, as he recalls his grandfather's service as a Ranger in Yellowstone Park.
"Just getting to see and hear all of the stuff that he was able to do. A lot of that back then was more of the recreational stuff," says Scott. "As he was getting out there was a lot of the law enforcement style of it.'
Along with his grandfather, Scott had other role models that influenced his interest in law enforcement as he was growing up in Gardiner, MT.
"The Sheriff's department down there in Park County was a big help, just knowing them and seeing them throughout the time that I was growing up," says Scott.
In 2014, Scott moved to Laurel to be with the woman who would eventually become his wife. Between now and then, he worked for Grizzly Security Armored Express for three years as an armed security officer, and was a member of St. Vincent Hospital's security team. Scott has now resigned his position at St. Vincent to pursue his new role as a law enforcement officer in laurel.
"I really enjoyed that job, I got a lot of experience out of that," says Scott.
In 2020, Scott applied to be a member of the Laurel Police Reserves. He moved up quickly through that organization, becoming Vice President within two years, and has been President for a little over a year before becoming a full-time officer. Scott got a lot of his experience through the security jobs he performed, but completed an 88-hour in-house training program in order to qualify as a reserve officer.
'You get to get pepper-sprayed and all that exciting stuff," laughs Scott.
Scott anticipates that his service to the Laurel community will be a long-term commitment. He says that he likes the small town feel that Laurel provides.
"Coming here is where I am definitely a lot more happy," says Scott. "I like the calmness, but I also like to respond for the things that present themselves when they do."